Govt benefits when businesses stay out of politics

Syed Nasim Manzur: In the 1990s, infrastructure was inadequate compared to the size of the economy. Infrastructure has improved considerably since then, but now I see similar deficiencies in an economy worth nearly US$450 billion. By this time, we should not even be talking about deficiencies.

A few days ago, I was talking to a Chinese investor. They have invested in a new bag factory in Bangladesh. They asked me why factories in our country need generators to operate. I tried to explain it to them. Then I asked them in return when they had last experienced power outage (locally called load-shedding) in their country. The investor said he could not remember when they had last experienced load-shedding in the past 25 years. This is truly a very painful matter.

My second experience is that when we obtained a gas connection for our factory, we bought a gas generator from a very renowned international brand for nearly Tk 40 million, with great expectations. But because we did not get gas, it was never used, not even for a single day. It remained unused at the factory in brand-new condition. Eventually, we sold it at a very low price.

The main inputs for any manufacturing factory are human resources, electricity and gas. We have human resources, but the shortages of electricity and gas are concerning me.