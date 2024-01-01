I don’t see anything good where we stand as a nation now

I think it is possible. In accordance with Article 123 (3) (kha) of the constitution, we have said the election can be held within 90 days after dissolving the parliament in the third week of January and cancelling the election schedule.

If this step is taken, time will be available for holding dialogue over the election-time government and reaching a consensus. The opposition leaders and activists can be freed or granted bail during the period. After the announcement of the new election schedule, a fair, neutral and competitive election can be arranged.

The 7 January election is going to be held by the ruling party-nominated candidates, their dummy candidates and the candidates of allies. As a result, the citizens will be deprived of choosing their desired alternatives and it would be impossible to determine the real public representatives through the election.

Ignoring the call, the government is going to hold a one-sided election. The crisis will deepen. The people have already learnt the result of the election and this cannot be acceptable. No one believes that any other party except Awami League will form the government. Awami League will even decide the composition of the opposition party. Meanwhile, Awami League has withdrawn candidates from 26 constituencies for Jatiya Party.