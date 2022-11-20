'There should be no new university unless demand in the job market'

Students were stuck in their homes for almost two years because of Covid. Now returning to school after two years, they are finding it difficult to adjust in the classroom. The teachers too are not being able to discern how far the students have been able to prepare themselves. A distance has grown between the two sides. Their behavior has changed too. Again, the students are not able to go beyond their textbooks and exams. We cannot assess just how meritorious the so-called students actually are. We can say they have secured high marks, that's it. Our curriculum has many things outside of the textbooks, but since there are no exams for these matters, the parents are not bothered about these. They just want their children to get high marks. Sports, debate, cultural activities are all an inseparable part of education. I think the system of marks and scores should be abolished. We must break away from exam-based and number-based education.