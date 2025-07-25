Tajuddin Ahmad was a key architect of the Six-Point Movement, that's an established fact

Sharmin Ahmad: The non-cooperation movement that Tajuddin Ahmad organised against the Pakistani government in 1971 was unprecedented. His organising technique was so skillful in every aspect, from when and how much money to withdraw from the banking sector to the roles of students, teachers, and engineers. His lifelong preparation served him well in that turbulent time in 1971. He had no directives about what to do, if a government would be formed or not. He received no instructions on those matters. Yet, he managed things so beautifully because of his lifelong preparation. Leading a nation’s liberation war was extremely difficult because he faced obstacles from within, from within his own people. On the other hand, there was the Indian intelligence with its own agenda, posing another obstacle. And at the same time, there was external opposition from the United States, Pakistan, and China.

Consider this small example of his profound knowledge of foreign policy. When India was still unable to provide us with weapons properly, it was because India had China on one side and Pakistan and the United States (adverse powers at that time) on the other. The geopolitical and strategic alignment then was different from today. In that situation, India also felt that it had no major power beside it. We know about India’s role to bring the Soviet Union to our side in the Liberation War. Because India shaped and narrated our Liberation War story, we didn’t raise our own war narratives from our side. Now it pains me because it’s our story, our heroic tale, the sacrifices of our naval commandos, our airmen. In fact, before India retaliated against Pakistan, our air force was telling India, “We will attack first.” Just imagine how suicidal and daring that was! Where is that story in our air force history, in our school and college textbooks?

It is astonishing how he managed nine or ten years’ work in nine months! The Soviet Union said, "We stood by India for Bangladesh." They saw astute leadership here.

Through the Bangladesh Policy Cell, Tajuddin convincingly explained Bangladesh’s foreign policy vision, its geopolitical thinking and how they were working to build a newborn state. This played a key role in the signing of the India-Soviet Friendship Treaty in August. Behind that treaty lay the remarkable contribution of the Bangladesh government and Tajuddin Ahmad. The intellect and diplomatic skill he demonstrated in bringing a global power on board is something the more today’s generation learns about, the prouder they will feel.