Tajuddin Ahmad was a key architect of the Six-Point Movement, that's an established fact

Given all the opposition, hurdles and obstacles, Tajuddin Ahmed faced a difficult test of going forward along with everyone, and he passed with flying colours...
Sharmin Ahmad: The non-cooperation movement that Tajuddin Ahmad organised against the Pakistani government in 1971 was unprecedented. His organising technique was so skillful in every aspect, from when and how much money to withdraw from the banking sector to the roles of students, teachers, and engineers. His lifelong preparation served him well in that turbulent time in 1971. He had no directives about what to do, if a government would be formed or not. He received no instructions on those matters. Yet, he managed things so beautifully because of his lifelong preparation. Leading a nation’s liberation war was extremely difficult because he faced obstacles from within, from within his own people. On the other hand, there was the Indian intelligence with its own agenda, posing another obstacle. And at the same time, there was external opposition from the United States, Pakistan, and China.
Consider this small example of his profound knowledge of foreign policy. When India was still unable to provide us with weapons properly, it was because India had China on one side and Pakistan and the United States (adverse powers at that time) on the other. The geopolitical and strategic alignment then was different from today. In that situation, India also felt that it had no major power beside it. We know about India’s role to bring the Soviet Union to our side in the Liberation War. Because India shaped and narrated our Liberation War story, we didn’t raise our own war narratives from our side. Now it pains me because it’s our story, our heroic tale, the sacrifices of our naval commandos, our airmen. In fact, before India retaliated against Pakistan, our air force was telling India, “We will attack first.” Just imagine how suicidal and daring that was! Where is that story in our air force history, in our school and college textbooks?
It is astonishing how he managed nine or ten years’ work in nine months! The Soviet Union said, "We stood by India for Bangladesh." They saw astute leadership here.
Through the Bangladesh Policy Cell, Tajuddin convincingly explained Bangladesh’s foreign policy vision, its geopolitical thinking and how they were working to build a newborn state. This played a key role in the signing of the India-Soviet Friendship Treaty in August. Behind that treaty lay the remarkable contribution of the Bangladesh government and Tajuddin Ahmad. The intellect and diplomatic skill he demonstrated in bringing a global power on board is something the more today’s generation learns about, the prouder they will feel.
That Tajuddin Ahmad was one of the main architects of the six-point-demand is an established fact. Rehman Sobhan, who was involved in the drafting the Six Points, himself says very few people understood the logic and economic policies behind it as deeply as Tajuddin Ahmad did
At the same time, the Indian government, the other leftist democratic state governments of India, supported these initiatives taken by Tajuddin Ahmad and the Bangladesh government in exile. And globally, a coalition emerged in support of India—comprising the Soviet Union and all its allied states, along with other powers that also played a role. In this context, an all-party Advisory Council for the Liberation War was formed. Though the council could not function effectively, Tajuddin Ahmad played a major role in its formation and made significant efforts to establish it, despite opposition from within his own party. He strove to work inclusively, not only with his own party members but also by bringing in others from outside the party. That is how leaders like Maulana Bhashani, Manoranjan Dhar, the Congress Party, the National Awami Party, and the Communist Party were brought together to form the Advisory Council. The credit for this goes to Tajuddin Ahmad.
Sharmin Ahmad: He wanted to unite all parties for this at a national level. There were some people in the party who said they wouldn’t include the opposition.
Matiur Rahman :
Let me take you back a little. A few days after he left, Zohra Tajuddin received a small note: “I’ve gone. We couldn’t meet. You too should blend in with the seventy million people, and we will meet again after the success of the Liberation War.” Three months later, you all went to Kolkata. At the time, the policy of the expatriate government during the Liberation War was that no one would lead a family life. That’s why he stayed in his office. This way of life, we saw it in him from childhood through to later years. Do you remember anything about that life in Kolkata—those days, those stories you may have heard from your mother?
Sharmin Ahmad: At that time, I was eleven years old, so many memories remain vivid and bright in my mind. When my mother received the note, it said, “Lily, I couldn’t say anything before I left, please forgive me. You and the children should blend in with the seventy-five million people. I don’t know when we’ll meet again. Yours, Dolon Champa.”
Isn’t that beautiful? A man, a wartime politician, and he signs his name as “Dolon Champa.” So poetic! That was one of both my parents’ favourite flowers. Whenever my mother saw a dolon champa, she knew it was from my father. Even now, when I visit his final resting place, I take dolon champa flowers with me, his favourite. My mother loved jasmine flowers, so I bring those for her.
On 25 May 1971, on or around the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul, we crossed the border. After we arrived, my mother was eager to tell my father everything that had happened. At one point, the Pakistan Army held a sten gun to her chest. She was fluent in Urdu, and that saved her life, she pretended to be a tenant and escaped. Our names were on a death list. They said Tajuddin was their main enemy, as you know.
Rao Farman, Khadim Hossain Raja, even Bhutto—their writings mention: “Our real enemy is Tajuddin Ahmad.” We were on that death list. My mother would say, “These terrifying stories must be told—Tajuddin needs to know.” But Tajuddin Ahmad only answered the phone late at night. At that time, we were at the residence of Hossain Ali Sahib, who had declared his allegiance to the Bangladesh government. My father told him, “I’ll come at night.”
Matiur Rahman :
That’s where you first took shelter.
Sharmin Ahmad: That's where we stayed at first. We went to Sonamura, Bakhsnagar, Agartala, various places and ended up at Kolkata at his place. My father said, "Oh, you've arrived? Okay, I'll see you tonight." Then he came around 1:00 am. I can remember vividly, I was awake, eagerly waiting for my father to arrive. I was reading a book on the verandah when I saw my father entering the house with Hossain Ali. He came and stroked my head, and do you know what the first thing was that he asked? He patted my head and asked, "What's the situation of the liberation war? What are the activities of our freedom fighters in Kapasia?" He was asking this to an 11-year-old girl. He was so dedicated. Then I also told him that our boys from Kapasia were trained in the areas of Uttar Khamer and Dakshin Khamer. From there, they joined the war. They looted the Kapasia police station and got some arms and ammunition and were using these to confront the Pakistani forces.
Hossain Ali had knocked and my mother opened the door. Standing at the doorway, my father just looked at Sohel, Mimi, and Rimi who were asleep. He told my mother, "Lily, we in the cabinet have pledged that we will not live a family life until the country is independent." He said, “This is a government officer's house. It is not wise to stay here. You will be moved as soon as possible." He said all this perhaps in one or two minutes. My mother later said, "I looked at Tajuddin in amazement. Who is this? What a great human being! I expressed my solidarity with his groundbreaking decision. And just looked at him and conveyed my understanding through my eyes. And he, too, just looked at me and let me know he had understood." How beautiful!
He came for seven minutes.
Sharmin Ahmad: Yes, I mean, that was unbelievable. So, my father was a walking lesson of morality, ethics, integrity... all that one could think of. Amazing. I remember that. And another thing I saw with my own eyes was that Abbu (my father) washing his clothes. He had a sore on his chest, bleeding. We went to see him without informing him first, in that room on Theater Road No. 8 from where he conducted the war. He was washing clothes on the floor in the bathroom with a fever. It was the only clothes he had to wear for a meeting with Senator Kennedy the next day. So, why don't we know about such a person? Why was he hidden? Why was this manipulation of history done? Shouldn't the nation question this? The younger generation would be very proud today. There was such a world-class person. And in seeking him out, they would find many more good people. I wrote a line about the Liberation War: "Bangladesh will one day, for its own needs, find Tajuddin Ahmad." I think that time has arrived.
Matiur Rahman :
As you said, we failed to remember him like he should be remembered. Actually, after the independence, things were not presented properly to the people. We see attempts to diminish Tajuddin Ahmad's role in history. These issues did not quite find a place in the pages of history in that way.
Sharmin Ahmad: Let me give an example. A young writer wrote a book, 'Chhotoder Tajuddin' (Tajuddin for Children). This is the second children's book on Tajuddin Ahmad. The girl wrote a wonderful book and also received a gold medal. He has a first-class first in Peace and Conflict Studies. Her name is Nasrin Jebin. But she was literally threatened because she termed Tajuddin Ahmad as an architect of the Six Points. She was literally threatened not to use the word "architect." The book was published before July. Perhaps had it been published after the July uprising, she might have been able to use the word. But she had to change the word "architect". Those involved in its publication told her she could be attacked by the Chhatra League. I mean, what kind of country were we living in?
That Tajuddin Ahmad was one of the main architects of the six-point-demand is an established fact. Rehman Sobhan, who was involved in the drafting the Six Points, himself says very few people understood the logic and economic policies behind it as deeply as Tajuddin Ahmad did. But he was made out to have just written a preface. Had everyone's history had been highlighted, we wouldn’t have reached this point.
If we read the writings of Professor Nurul Islam, Professor Rehman Sobhan, or Professor Anisuzzaman, we see that they give considerable importance to Tajuddin in context to the formation of the Six Points and its theoretical or analytical discussions and subsequent activities. This recognition is now found in everyone's writings. And we believe more such writings are being produced and will continue to be.
Sharmin Ahmad: If Tajuddin Ahmad were alive, that's what he would have wanted. He always would bring good people to the forefront, keeping himself in the background. It was not his tendency to show off everything. He was also a bit shy. It wasn't his inclination to talk about himself or what he did. He would always say, "They did all this." If we can bring this culture back, the nation will rise. Everyone is a star in their own sphere.
