We have no intention to ban BNP: Anisul Huq

Prothom Alo :
You are terming your main opponent political party BNP as an ‘illegal’ party. The prime minister herself also made such a remark recently. Are you going to ban the BNP?
The prime minister and other Awami League leaders are telling the truth. BNP is being termed a terrorist or illegal party based on the fact that it has committed violence in the past in the name of movement and is now committing arson and vandalism. We are telling people where BNP was born. These statements are coming for political reasons. But that does not necessarily mean we are talking about banning BNP. We do not have any intention of banning BNP so far.
Prothom Alo :
The speeches towards the opposition are getting increasingly aggressive. Can this trend give rise to suspicion or question?
There is no issue of suspicion. What we are saying about the activities of BNP is true. If this seems attacking, then be it. We should tell the truth and let people decide by analyzing the truth. We are holding the election. Now people will judge if the election is inclusive and acceptable.
Prothom Alo :
BNP has been alleging that the government is heading towards annihilating the opposition and Awami League will implement its plan if it can pass the 7 January election. Would you really take any action regarding BNP after the election?
That will be seen after the election. Awami League believes in democracy, so we don’t say we will destroy another party. But history shows us that many parties become defunct due to their own activities. It depends on the activities of that party.
Prothom Alo :
We can see the trial process of cases against leaders-activists of BNP has been expedited and they are being sentenced.
The cases that are being disposed of are old ones. These cases are being settled following a long trial process. Steps have been taken to expedite the trial process of every type of case to decrease the case backlog in our court. It has nothing to do with politics. The government doesn’t interfere in the judiciary.
Prothom Alo :
But you are expediting the cases…
The trial process is taking its own course. It is not fair that case backlog would be criticized, and at the same time expedition of trial process would also be criticized.
But BNP leaders-activists are being arrested in old cases while they are being arraigned afresh after being arrested. BNP alleges over 20,000 leaders and activists of the party have been arrested since the party’s grand rally on 28 October was foiled.
This number is not correct. I learnt from police that the number of arrested persons is around 10 to 12 thousand. None were arrested without specific allegation.
Awami League is now on the campaign trail while BNP has been holding a non-cooperation movement by boycotting the election. Pro-BNP lawyers are boycotting the court.
This has no impact. The election will be credible. BNP still has time. People can still accept it if the party complies with the spirit of liberation war and father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. But BNP only resorts to terrorism, they killed children by torching a train. People will not tolerate such activities.
Thanks for giving us time
Thank you.