We have no intention to ban BNP: Anisul Huq

Prothom Alo :

You are terming your main opponent political party BNP as an ‘illegal’ party. The prime minister herself also made such a remark recently. Are you going to ban the BNP?

The prime minister and other Awami League leaders are telling the truth. BNP is being termed a terrorist or illegal party based on the fact that it has committed violence in the past in the name of movement and is now committing arson and vandalism. We are telling people where BNP was born. These statements are coming for political reasons. But that does not necessarily mean we are talking about banning BNP. We do not have any intention of banning BNP so far.