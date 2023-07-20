Political consensus on the election is needed: CEC

BNP and some other parties have rejected the current commission which you lead. Do you believe it will be possible to gain the confidence of all parties before the national elections?

It is a tough and complex situation as several parties, including BNP, rejected both the current commission and the government. How can their desires or decisions be implemented!

However, we have conducted more than 900 elections at different levels and they were deemed valid. Nevertheless, it is impossible to say anything for certain as to whether the political parties’ confidence in the election commission and the prevailing state mechanism will be restored, or not. We have been discharging our election-related duties as per the constitution, law, and regulations.