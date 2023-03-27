We want to introduce rural cards and microcredit

Our American Express card now holds the highest shares in the country's card business. In order to consolidate our capital, alongside Tier-2 bonds, we issued the country's first additional Tier-1 perpetual bonds of Tk 4 billion (Tk 400 crore). Later many banks followed suit to meet their requirements.

Another major achievement we have is the inclusion of the World Bank's affiliate IFC on the bank's board as an outstanding highest shareholder. Having IFC with us means our clients can have full trust in our good governance and discipline. And banking is all about clients' trust.

We have huge success in corporate banking. Over the past 15 years, 22 per cent of the power generation has been with our funding. Over 8000 persons work in our bank. That means 8000 families are dependent on this bank. That is significant.