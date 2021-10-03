'A formula to protect votes must be devised unitedly'

The constitution speaks about a law to form the election commission, but no such law has been drawn up in the past 50 years. How do you view this failure of the successive governments?

Your question highlights three issues -- the constitution, the law and the election. The constitution is the highest law of the land. We earned this through the bloodshed of our independence struggle. In Article 11 of our constitution we have said, "The Republic shall be a democracy in which fundamental human rights and freedom and respect for the dignity and worth of the human persons shall be guaranteed [and in which effective participation by the people through their elected representative in administration at all levels shall be ensured]." The words, 'effective participation by the people through their elected representative in administration at all levels' were abolished by means of the fourth amendment, but at the behest of the people, was reinstated in 1991 by means of the 12th amendment.

Article 118 (1) of the constitution is an effort to put that provision into effect. Article 118 (1) states: "There shall be an Election Commission for Bangladesh consisting of [the Chief Election Commissioner and not more than four Election Commissioners] and the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (if any) shall, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf, be made by the President."

The provision, "...the appointment... shall, subject to the provisions of any law...," has been violated for the past 50 years. Similarly, Article 95(C) regarding the appointment of Supreme Court judges which states that a "person shall not be qualified for appointment as a Judge unless he has... such qualifications as may be prescribed by law for appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court," has also been flouted.

If the constitution is our valuable asset, is it not our responsibility to protect it and comply with it? The constitution is the highest contract of the people by the people. The very first verse of Surah Maidah in the Holy Quran states: "O believers! Honour your obligations... fulfill all contracts." So by not following the constitution, we are disobeying Allah's rules. No political party has raised this demand in their election pledges. No citizen has filed a writ petition with the Supreme Court, questioning why it is not unlawful not to make this law and why it will not be said to draw up this law. And we who have been, or are, judges, we too have not protected the constitution by issuing a suo motu rule.