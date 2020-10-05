‘A lot needs to be done to bring students to digital classes’

Dr Manzoor Ahmed has devoted his life to education. This senior educationist is presently emeritus professor at BRAC University and the vice chair of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE). In an interview with Prothom Alo’s Assistant Editor Sharifuzzaman, he speaks about the state of the country’s education system during the Covid situation and the new challenges that have emerged in the sector.

“It will not be correct to open the educational institutions until the Covid situation comes down to an acceptable level.” Senior educationist Manzoor Ahmed was quite clear in his stand in the ongoing debate over whether or not to open schools and other educational institutions at the moment.

He reasoned, none of us know when the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end. In many countries of the world, they opened up educational institutions and then closed these down again. In the US and the UK, some are open, some are closed. They have the benefit of being able to take these decisions at a local level. Over here it is not possible to open up the institutions in phases. However, there is the hope that a vaccine will arrive by December and the spread of coronavirus will lessen.