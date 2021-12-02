'Accord signed on trust, nothing in return'

According to part C of section 9 (a), "The Council shall supervise and co-ordinate the subjects vested under the Hill District Councils including co-ordination of all development activities conducted under the three Hill District Councils." Besides, as per section 9 (c), " Regional Council may co-ordinate and supervise in the matters of general administration, law and order and development of the three Hill Districts." As per the accord, there is no scope to avoid the regional council in the development activities. But in reality we see the opposite.

The government is conducting publicity about the development in the hill areas. But the regional council is being kept in the dark. Actually, the regional council is supposed to supervise all the development activities in the hill areas. There is such provision in the accord. Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board has been constituted and a law has been formulated. In fact this development board is unnecessary. The responsibility of development in the hill region has been entrusted with three district councils. However, all activities are conducted by the bureaucrats and regulated by the ministry. As a result, the hill people are being deprived of the outcome of the developments as the regional council has no involvement in the government's development process. In many cases, they are being evicted from their own land in the name of development.