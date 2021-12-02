'Accord signed on trust, nothing in return'

'The Chittagong Hill Tracts Regulation, 1900' is regarded as the legal protection of this region. Now its usefulness is being questioned. Will you say anything about this?
The British government introduced this regulation to protect the existence hill people and to help their language and culture flourish. It is still in force. This regulation is included in the CHT Peace Accord. As per the accord, there is no scope to raise questions against the effectiveness of this regulation. A quarter is unnecessarily raising questions about the effectiveness of this regulation in a bid to create trouble.
The cultural heritage of the hill people in the CHT areas is closely linked with this regulation. The state has not so far denied the system of three circle chief, headman and revenue collection. The government continues special allowance for the chiefs of these traditional organisations. So the CHT regulation of 1900 is still alive and it is in force in the Hill Tracts area.
How far do you think national political parties have interest in the implementation of the accord?
The existing problem in the CHT region is a national and political problem of Bangladesh. The implementation of the accord should be the important agenda of political parties. But this is unfortunate that the national political parties are unable to play the roles expected of them in the implementation of the accord. The political parties themselves ask the matter.
The hill people expect the national political parties will come forward to include the issue of implementation of the accord in their respective programmes. In the perspective of CHT and for the greater interest of the country, the political parties will be more active over the implementation of the accord. Hill people want the democratic, non-communal and progressive organisations to play an effective role in implementing the accord.
'Regional council' is the outcome of the accord. You are its chairman. You have raised allegations more than once about keeping the regional council 'ineffective'.
There are different sections and sub-sections over the CHT regional council in part C of the accord. As per the accord, the regional council is the highest administrative body of three hill districts. According to section 13 of part C, "If the govt makes any law on CHT it shall be in having discussion and in consultation with the Regional Council." The regional council has been constituted but the government is not empowering it.
A tendency is often seen to ignore the regional council while formulating laws related to the hill. The law and order, development and the administrative power of three hill districts have not been handed over to the regional council. After 24 years into the accord, the regional council has been kept ineffective in this way. As the chairman of the regional council, I think extreme racial arrogance, communal mindset and vested political quarter and bureaucracy are the main bottleneck in activating the regional council. The forces against the accord are being benefited due to the dysfunctional of the regional council.
The government is talking about the huge development in the CHT region. How much involvement does the regional council have in the development activities?
According to part C of section 9 (a), "The Council shall supervise and co-ordinate the subjects vested under the Hill District Councils including co-ordination of all development activities conducted under the three Hill District Councils." Besides, as per section 9 (c), " Regional Council may co-ordinate and supervise in the matters of general administration, law and order and development of the three Hill Districts." As per the accord, there is no scope to avoid the regional council in the development activities. But in reality we see the opposite.
The government is conducting publicity about the development in the hill areas. But the regional council is being kept in the dark. Actually, the regional council is supposed to supervise all the development activities in the hill areas. There is such provision in the accord. Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board has been constituted and a law has been formulated. In fact this development board is unnecessary. The responsibility of development in the hill region has been entrusted with three district councils. However, all activities are conducted by the bureaucrats and regulated by the ministry. As a result, the hill people are being deprived of the outcome of the developments as the regional council has no involvement in the government's development process. In many cases, they are being evicted from their own land in the name of development.
The land is the main problem in the hill region. A land commission has been formed. But why is it not effective?
One of the main things of the accord is to solve the land problem in the hills. As per the accord, the land commission act has been amended. A land commission has been formed. But the rules have been framed. The meeting of land commission is not being held for many days. The activities of land commission have remained halted as the implementation of the process of the accord. The government lacks willingness over activating the land commission. Adequate manpower and budget are not being allocated for the land commission. As a result, the branch offices could not be established.
How is the life and livelihood is going on in the hill during the coronavirus period? The impact of this pandemic is everywhere. How do you view its impact in the hill region?
There is no doubt that life and livelihood is devastated in the Hill Tracts areas during the coronavirus period. There is an apprehension of serious impact on the students of remote areas in the hill districts. Besides, the health sector in the hill is usually neglected. There should be a statistics as to what percentage of people in the hill has come under the vaccination.
I think a study should be conducted on the impact of coronavirus on the hill people and find out ways to overcome the challenges.
You are seeking a road map from the government over the implementation of the accord. What are your alternative plans over the implementation of the accord?
We have been placing demands to the government seeking a specific action plan for the implementation of the accord. This is a demand not only of the hill people but also a national demand. The civil society, the national political leaders, parliamentary caucus on the indigenious people have played roles in favour of this demand. We hope the government will announce a specific plan of action in implementing the accord and take steps to implement those. I believe the hill people will continue movements for the implementation of the accord and the protection of their existence.
*This interview, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.