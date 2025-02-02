The government wants to remain popular with the majority

Zahed Ur Rahman

Yes, I do see a dip in public support for the government. Actually the government did not have the scope to do very much in such a short span of time. But we did want to see it making an effort, taking action. Quite naturally, they may not have been successful in many areas, but I see them failing to take proper action in many instances.

People still have to wait inordinately long in queues behind the TCB trucks just to save 250 to 300 taka. Reform, change, nothing is important to them anymore. They see the prices of things are not stable, VAT is being hiked, there is no tangible improvement in law and order. Different quarters are being irked for different reasons and at the end of the day, the government's popularity is waning.

I feel the government wants to remain popular with everyone. But no government can remain popular with everyone. Government means an administrator. When it takes any step, there will be people who will be displeased, people who will be pleased. But the interim government till now has not acted like a government in the true sense of the word.

I realise that people have high expectations from the government. Since we have achieved this government through the sacrifice of so much blood, the pressure of expectations will naturally be high. Not being able to deal with that pressure in another cause for the fall in the government's popularity.