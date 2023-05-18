'The dreams which we started out with, are shattered'

On your 80th birthday, how would you assess yourself? Have you been a success or have you failed?

Some important events have taken place in our time, for which life seems successful. The liberation war is the greatest event of our lives. I have worked as an organiser in that liberation war.

The target of the movement and struggle we launched from student life, from the education movement in 1962 to the mass upsurge of 1969, was to create democratic values, spirit and the desire for independence. We have been able to do that. When Bangabandhu took charge after Bangladesh emerged, we started with high hopes. But that didn't materialise. It is not like that we were sitting hopelessly. We spoke out even in front of a personality like Bangabandhu. We protested the 2nd and 4th amendments of the constitution. He asked us to join BKSAL, but we didn't agree. Afterwards, we launched movements for one and half decades against Ziaur Rahman and Ershad.

We were active in the beginning of the movement against Ershad and that ended through a mass movement. We launched a movement against BNP and Jamaat. Our stand was -- no more BNP-Jamaat. When the grenade attack took place in 2004, we formed the 14-party alliance. We were successful.

There are disappointments too. The dreams with which we started our journey have been broken into pieces. We achieved victory, but that victory has been snatched away. We dreamt to build a democratic and non-communal state, but instead communalism has spread.