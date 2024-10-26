UN will provide total support to the reform agenda

Gwyn Lewis: The partnership and relationship with Bangladesh is long-standing. We are celebrating our 50 years of partnership this year. It's a very strong relationship. It has been a relationship that has lasted and strengthened over the years. That type of partnership changes based on the requirements of the people of Bangladesh first and foremost, and on the governmental requirements. People also refer back to the independence of Bangladesh when the assistance was primarily food assistance, support for recovery after the war. Now it is a much more technical, sophisticated assistance because the type of support needed in the country is different and it is based on the prioritisation of the government. Obviously the prioritisation has changed.

The government has appointed commissions to look at new priority areas of work. So we are listening to those commissions. We are listening to the new interim advisors and the chief advisor in terms of how they would like to see the role of UN and we are adapting our programming accordingly. Some of the work that we are doing is fundamental and is being sustained. A big example of that would be everything to do with the flood response, the cyclone response, and we work closely with disaster management and the local government and the NGO community, and so on. We continue to provide assistance to the Rohingya refugees. That hasn't changed. But maybe some of the programmes and technical support such as on governance issues will change because the priorities now are different.