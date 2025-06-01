Uncertainty is the biggest crisis facing our economy right now: Selim Raihan

Prothom Alo :

The interim government is going to place its budget within 10 months of assuming office in a new reality emerged after the mass uprising. The outline of the proposed budget has been published in the media. How is this budget going to be?

Selim Raihan: This is the first budget after the mass uprising of 2024. Naturally there are high expectations centering this budget. I think there was a necessity to massively reevaluate the current budget as we have long been criticising its structure.

But we did not see any meaningful reevaluation of that budget structure. The interim government actually had that chance. After the government took office in August last year, it could have reevaluated the budget structure within September-December. It could have fixed the structure where needed.

Because what we have heard so far about the timeframe of the election, and if it really happens, then this will be the lone budget placed by the interim government. In that case, the government had an opportunity to set example. They could have gone outside the purview of the political governments’ budgets and created an example of pro-people, discrimination-free and development-prone budget. This is our expectation on budget from this government. But, the reality is different. The interim government is walking the path of the previous government’s or the existing budget framework.

No major change is likely in budget, rather framework or allocation might see some changes. We are going to see no core change. There are also some concerns. Question arose on whether social security, education and health get importance. It has been learned from the important people of the government that these sectors are seemingly seeing no major changes.

So, the question is whether the interim government set any example on placing the budget. If the next political government could see that such a non-political government placed a different type of budget, then the political government would have a huge pressure to create a new trend. I want ask whether the interim government lost the opportunity to set an example on budget.