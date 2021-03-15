Caution required between two vaccine doses

We have heard different things from different places of the world. We have heard about the types of coronavirus in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. It is quite natural that this new type of coronavirus has been found in our country since we have air connectivity with the UK. The new type of coronavirus of the UK is highly infectious. However, it cannot be said that this new type of coronavirus is working in the same way in Bangladesh too. There has been no such example from which we may say the rate of infection is rising because of the new strain of coronavirus. Actually our country has some unique aspects. Our food habit and the lifestyle of most of the people in the country could be a reason behind this. We still remember that the garment factories were repeatedly closed and opened when the coronavirus situation began to spread in the country. There were speculations about a massive rise in infection because of the movements of the garments workers. However, that did not happen. The situation would be worse in the advanced country if such were the circumstances there. We have also observed that the infection rate and casualty is higher among the relatively affluent people than the common people in the rural areas in our society.