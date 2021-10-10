'Coronavirus third wave won’t strike if we are alert'

It certainly is a matter of relief. And we have to hold on to this. This cannot be allowed to increase. The transmission rate has to be brought down to one per cent. When it falls below one per cent, we can say that Bangladesh is more or less free of coronavirus.

We must keep in mind that coronavirus is a global pandemic. Until and unless coronavirus goes away from other countries, we cannot say we are free of risk. We must follow the health protocol for as long as coronavirus remains in the world. We must be on full alert so that coronavirus can’t enter from outside. The government must ensure that the people follow the health guidelines. Monitoring must be stepped up. This will require the involvement of persons from all sections of society – local people’s representatives, teachers, the imams of mosques and so on. They will have to carry out the responsibility from their respective positions. We cannot let down our guard.