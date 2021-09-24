'Corrupt officials must be removed'

The Barishal incident was most unfortunate. This incident indicates political decay, and it also indicates decay in the administration. After all, in a democratic country, the duty of political leaders is to draw up policies, and it is the duty of the bureaucracy to apply or implement those policy decisions. So the bureaucracy and the politicians should be complementary to each other. Yet they are at loggerheads instead. That is unfortunate. There is no reason for the bureaucracy to take this independent stance.

Then again, the function of the civil service association is basically to deal with their service related facilities and benefits. The civil servants have no authority to take action against politicians and it does not seem that they want to do so. But unfortunately after the Barishal incident, it looks like that is what they want.

There are similar instances in India. Conflict had broken out in Uttar Pradesh between the politicians and the IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers. But the IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh criticised themselves too, as much as they criticised the politicians. In the nineties in Uttar Pradesh, the association every year would identify two or three corrupt officials and their names would even be published. If such action is taken, then the statements made by the bureaucracy would have some sort of moral backing. But there was no moral backing whatsoever in the incident that occurred in Barishal. The civil servants said that they work in keeping with the prime minister's directives. The prime minister is also the head of a political party and the political party acts at her behest. So there is no point to using the prime minister as an excuse.

Luckily the secretary and the divisional commissioners did not agree with the statement of the association. The association has no clout without the secretary and the divisional commissioners and so I think the matter will be patched up soon. But patching up is not enough. It should be ensured that this does not happen again in the future.