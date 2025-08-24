Lack of people’s participation biggest weakness of reforms: Abul Hasib Chowdhury

Prothom Alo :

You were very active as a teacher during mass uprising in July-August last year. The mass uprising has marked one year. To many people, the main aspiration of the mass uprising was democratic transition of the state. How much advancement has been made in this end, in your view?

Abdul Hasib Chowdhury:

The main objective of the mass uprising was not actually the democratic transition of the state; that may have appeared separately or in parallel, but during the uprising these issues were not discussed much. The very clear objective of the mass uprising was the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina’s fascist government.

In July–August last year, brutal attacks were carried out on the people, killings took place. Those who committed these acts had a political identity; at the same time, the government that carried them out was a client of India. After unleashing attacks and mass killings on the people, they became occupiers. The core aim of the mass uprising was to oust that occupying government.

If we talk about democratic transition of the state, then that has to be part of the programmes of political parties. The biggest weakness of the 2024 mass uprising is that it had nothing of this kind. If we look back at the 1990 mass uprising, we can see that there was some consensus among the political parties, and there were many clear points. From the platforms of students, workers, lawyers, physicians, engineers, and women, there were also specific demands and programmes. Those may not have been implemented—that’s another matter—but at least they existed. This time, however, there were no such agreed-upon demands or programmes. This is the biggest weakness of the 2024 mass uprising.

A common characteristic of most student movements and mass uprisings in Bangladesh has been anti-imperialism. But this time that element was absent. This too is a weakness of the mass uprising.