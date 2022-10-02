Rooppur has the risk of 100 per cent dependency

This project for the nuclear power plant at Rooppur was taken up in the sixties. It has taken an inordinately long time for implementation. Even then, experts are still talking about all sorts of risks involved. Why?

The proposal to construct the Rooppur nuclear power plant was first made in 1961. Then in 1963, land was acquired in the village of Rooppur by the river Padma to set up a 200MW power plant. In 2009, the Bangladesh government approved of a plan to set up a 1000 MW power plant with Russian assistance. Later it was decided that instead of one reactor, a 2400 MW power plant would be constructed with two 1200 MW reactors. This is now underway.

There are more or less some risks always involved in any large technology-dependent infrastructure. The reason that nuclear power plants come into focus in this regard is that nuclear accidents can be more damaging, extensive and far-reaching than any other accident. There are the examples of Chernobyl and Fukushima, among others. Even so, many countries operate nuclear power plants with technology to safeguard against accidents. The effectiveness of measures against risks depends on the advanced anti-risk technology being used, and the technical competence and experience of the workforce in using such technology. Bangladesh's lack of skills and experience in this regard is certainly a weakness. If we have to be entirely dependent on foreign experts to tackle any possible accident or crisis, there naturally will be apprehensions within the country.