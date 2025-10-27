I don’t see any uncertainty centering election

Andaleeve Rahman Partho: No, we are a separate party. It’s not about getting signals. We have several potential candidates in our party. We’ll sit with the BNP and negotiate. It’s not about whether we or BNP win; what matters is that the strongest nationalist candidates—those who will work for the people—get the opportunity. I respect BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s inclusive mindset toward building a national government or parliament with all nationalist forces. I believe competent candidates will be given fair chances based on that spirit.

