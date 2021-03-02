‘Digital Security Act’s use is a misuse’

I feel there is scope to take legal action against the one who conducted the investigation against Mushtaq Ahmed. Legal action should be taken. Had Mushtaq been released earlier on bail, perhaps he would not have died in this manner. There is a huge difference between a free person and one behind bars. Mushtaq Ahmed was kept in jail for 10 months. According to the jail code, 10 months is equivalent to one year. The investigating officer submitted his investigation report on 11 January, though he was supposed to have submitted this on 20 July last year. According to Prothom Alo’s report, the six people whose statements have been mentioned in the investigation report, have said they know nothing about the matter. They had not given any statements to the police. A writer imprisoned for 10 months because of his writing, a healthy man, should not have died this way. We cannot accept this as a natural death. He was a successful businessman. He was a writer. A man like him died because of his writing. This is an irreparable loss for the nation. People’s security has been snatched away by the Digital Security Act.