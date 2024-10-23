Democracy, inclusive state structure are necessary

Opposition parties waged movement during the last government from time to time, and finally, the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina was toppled by the student-people uprising in 2024. Has this mass uprising set any new example? What is its political significance?
Zonayed Saki: The Awami League turned the entire state into a fascist one during its 15-year-long rule. We focused on two issues while waging a movement against them. One of them was to present the dream of a democratic state system to the people and form a broader unity among them. We moved to form unity among political parties in order to create a broader unity among people.
We have seen a bigger role of the students in our country historically to create a broader unity among people despite the stage being ready for the mass uprising against the fascist government.
The government’s insulting remarks against students, their torture and oppression, and killings during the quota reform movement in 2024 spread the movement to the entire society. Indiscriminate killings took the movement unavoidably to the “one point” movement. When the mass people joined the movement spontaneously along with the political parties, it turned into a mass uprising.
There are two political significance of this mass uprising in a broader sense. There was a hope among people and commitments made through the proclamation of independence during the Liberation War in 1971 that equity, human dignity and social justice would be established for the citizens of the new state. But, we have seen the state going in the opposite direction for 53 years since 1972. This student-people-worker mass uprising has brought the commitments of 1971 to the fore based on the word “anti-discrimination”, as well as created new possibilities to make the people’s dreams come true.
The mass uprising also created a reality of inaugurating a new political landscape and a democratic power of the people. As a result, a possibility has been created to raise new political powers along with the existing political forces. A democratic transformation of the state is not possible without this political force.
The interim government was formed after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the mass uprising. It has been two and a half months since this government took office. How would you evaluate the activities of this government?
Zonayed Saki: The interim government was formed in the aftermath of the student-people-worker mass uprising. The biggest success of this government is that they tackled the possible international pressures competently.
Similarly, it must also be said that the government should have taken immediate and effective measures in many cases, but we have seen a lack of management in some cases. Those include some discontent over reshuffling the broken institutions and taking the responsibilities of people martyred and injured during the mass uprising.
People’s worries over the law and order situation, as well as the safety of property, could not be decreased. Besides, the issue of not controlling commodity prices is being discussed as well.
Not only did you want to change the government, but also the system. How much did it change?
Zonayed Saki: The ouster of a fascist government is an important change in all sense. Returning of freedom of speech has been one of the important factors of the changed political perspective.
The people of Bangladesh will never accept a similar type of rule under a new name, especially after the mass uprising that has been successful through such a huge sacrifice.
As a result, people would not be manipulated anymore by undemocratic rule by changing the names of individuals or parties only. A new political settlement is a must for the existence and prosperity of Bangladesh.
This new political settlement will have an inclusive state structure for all, where no repressive law and wealth discrimination will exist; corruption will be removed from the financial sector, and there will be accountability for and transparency to all activities.
Nobody’s rights and dignity of anyone will be lost due to religious, ethnic, or gender identity, political belief or differences in lifestyle.
You have long been speaking about the constitution. What issues should be given preference to change the constitution?
Zonayed Saki: Though the constitution of Bangladesh recognises many democratic rights, there is effectively no certainty over implantation of those rights. Rather, all systems are well placed to take away those rights.
The absolute power of the prime minister has made the constitution of 1972 extremely undemocratic. There is no balance of power in it. This constitution has been the source of unaccountability since the beginning.
The constitution has been amended to make it friendlier to fascist states and absolute power. As a result, it is necessary to ensure that the future constitution represents the democratic aspirations and rights of the people for our prosperity as a community.
* This interview appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna