Democracy, inclusive state structure are necessary

Zonayed Saki: The Awami League turned the entire state into a fascist one during its 15-year-long rule. We focused on two issues while waging a movement against them. One of them was to present the dream of a democratic state system to the people and form a broader unity among them. We moved to form unity among political parties in order to create a broader unity among people.

We have seen a bigger role of the students in our country historically to create a broader unity among people despite the stage being ready for the mass uprising against the fascist government.

The government’s insulting remarks against students, their torture and oppression, and killings during the quota reform movement in 2024 spread the movement to the entire society. Indiscriminate killings took the movement unavoidably to the “one point” movement. When the mass people joined the movement spontaneously along with the political parties, it turned into a mass uprising.

There are two political significance of this mass uprising in a broader sense. There was a hope among people and commitments made through the proclamation of independence during the Liberation War in 1971 that equity, human dignity and social justice would be established for the citizens of the new state. But, we have seen the state going in the opposite direction for 53 years since 1972. This student-people-worker mass uprising has brought the commitments of 1971 to the fore based on the word “anti-discrimination”, as well as created new possibilities to make the people’s dreams come true.

The mass uprising also created a reality of inaugurating a new political landscape and a democratic power of the people. As a result, a possibility has been created to raise new political powers along with the existing political forces. A democratic transformation of the state is not possible without this political force.