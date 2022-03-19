'Do civil servants have the right to select persons for state awards?'

Bureaucrats may dominate the national award process, but there is a ministers' committee at the highest level. Why do they accept all this? Aren't the ministers responsible for this dismal state of affairs?

Yes, of course. The problem is, the government is busy boosting the GDP. I feel the level of economic development that the government has achieved at present, will remain intact. But who will boost the cultural GDP? No matter how much economic development there may be, this will be of no use unless there is cultural development. I see no signs of development of the cultural GDP and this does not bode well.

The late professor Humayun Azad would say that in this country the person deserving a shoe, gets an award and the person deserving an award, gets a shoe. That is so true. We have failed to break away from this trend.