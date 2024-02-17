Sui Khar: Last year I had said that the Burmese army would be defeated in three years. Many people had thought they were invincible. But now everyone is seeing they are not invincible. They are a decaying institution. Everyone is seeing how they have fallen flat on their face in northern Shan. The major cities are now totally in their control. They are facing resistance everywhere. Before the Bamar people did not take up arms against this army, but now that has happened too. The entire Burma is now a frontline of resistance. From the situation it looks like the Burmese army will be totally incapacitated within this year.