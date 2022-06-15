EC can't ask the MP to leave Cumilla

I’m the candidate nominated by prime minister Sheikh Hasina. I would serve the people of Cumilla. Jananetri (people’s leader) Sheikh Hasina would extend wholehearted cooperation to my works. The previous mayor (Monirul Haque) failed to do away with the problems of Cumilla in the last 16 years. He failed to free Cumilla’s people from these problems. I believe the leader (prime minister) would not disappoint me if I go to her regarding the problems of the residents of Cumilla. I am the mayor of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, she has nominated me.