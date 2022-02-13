'Education gripped in an epidemic of incompetence'

With offices, public transport, fairs, tourism and everything running in full swing during the pandemic, how justified has it been to keep the educational institutions closed?

This is similar to the question of lives and livelihood. Overall in society and the economy, livelihood has been given priority. In the case of education, the authorities have tried to strike a balance between the health of the students and teachers and the damages done to education. After the first wave of coronavirus, CAMPE and Education Watch carried out a survey in September 2020 on the situation and the way forward. A large majority of the students and parents were in favour of keeping schools open. Teachers and education officers stressed the importance of health safety, but most of them too were in favour of keeping schools open.

In light of the experience in other countries and the views of health experts, Education Watch came up four recommendations:

1. It would not be justified to have a blanket decision for the entire country. Schools should be opened after determining various zones in the bigger cities and other areas, depending on the rate of infections. The education and health authorities must work together for this and involve community representatives in taking decisions locally.

2. A specific plan must be taken up to overcome the damages done to education. Every school has to take up a programme for damage control with the help of the teachers, parents and education NGOs.

3. The MPO-registered teachers and teachers of other schools must be provided with support and directives about how to implement health safety and education recovery programmes.

4. The schools and teachers must be given financial support and incentives to spend more time and energy in implementing the health safety and education recovery programme. Improvements must be made in the use of technology and if necessary, additional voluntary teacher assistants must be appointed.

Not one of these recommendations were taken into consideration.

According to the educationists of the country, the health experts and UNICEF, it was not justified to keep the educational institutions closed all over the country for such an extended period of time and it still is not right to continue keeping these shut. But it is not enough simply to open the schools. It must also be determined how to make up for the damages done. It would not be right to think that if schools reopen everything will just go back to how it was.