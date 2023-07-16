We must go towards a new political arrangement

We have been undergoing four major challenges lately. First comes the energy security. In Malaysia and South Korea those who got support in the energy sector did not just confine themselves in the sector, but also worked on innovations and added new dimensions.

Those who got support in our country should have worked on things such as attaining efficiency in energy exploration alongside capacity building. But that did not happen. On the contrary capital flight took place.

Secondly, the incentive provided in different sectors in our country gave rise to a culture of borrowing. The main reason behind this is incentive was not given based on performance. Only in the readymade garment sector the incentives were given following proper works and that’s why loan defaulter is comparatively fewer in this sector. The number of loan defaulters is more in other sectors. This proves that even in our country where the where proper policies and institutions functioned, growth took place.

The third challenge is, export did not increase due to non-diversification of the economy whereas capital flight took place in the garb of import. This is the reason why our foreign exchange reserves drained so quickly.

Fourthly, the amount of domestic and foreign debt has increased exponentially. The country took twice the amount of loans in last several years than in a period till 2016-17 from the independence. As institutions don’t work, the estimation of Bangladesh Bank varies from National Board of Revenue (NBR). In every aspect, it is now seen that the development narrative that was propagated was not actually based on foundation. Rather, that foundation gradually eroded.

Cronyism is failing Bangladesh in two ways in the face of this challenge. It is hindering creativity in solving problems and not paving the way path for taking forensic-style minutely dissected decisions.