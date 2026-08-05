Interim govt might have found it tough to survive had student representatives not joined

Nahid Islam: Many people were already demanding Sheikh Hasina's resignation. But we did not believe that simply removing Sheikh Hasina would transform the state. We wanted systemic change, not merely a transfer of power.

We believed that the constitutional, political and economic structures that had brought Bangladesh to this point required fundamental reform. In our view, an authoritarian system had developed since the Liberation War, becoming particularly entrenched during the Awami League's 16 years in power. That is why we called for the dismantling of the fascist system and the establishment of a new political order.

At the time, many different proposals were being put forward, and we reviewed them. The common ground among all sides was the removal of Sheikh Hasina. There was even debate over whether the demand should be for her resignation or her removal. The BNP and its allied parties were already campaigning on a 31-point reform agenda. That means, state reform had become the central political aspiration. We expressed that aspiration in our own language by calling for the dismantling of the fascist system.