‘Energy decisions in Bangladesh depend on the clout of the lobbyists’

Even the 2016 master plan talked about renewable energy. But nothing really was done about it. It has been included this time too. There is pressure because of signing the Paris Agreement and other international agreements and that is why the government is talking about renewable energy. But in reality, the government has no focus on making this effective. Their main focus is on coal and nuclear power. The government hasn’t moved away from this.

Basically in Bangladesh, such decisions depend on the clout of the lobbyists. The coal, nuclear and LNG lobbyists are presently controlling the government energy policy. National interests or sustainable development concepts cannot influence the government. They are influenced by lobbyists and therein lies the problem.