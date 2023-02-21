Language movement was a manifestation of the new conflict in Pakistan state

I do not think it would be accurate to see it that way. You see, the entire direction of politics changed after 1947. This was because the character of the conflict in the Pakistan state had changed. That is why after 1947 a different sort of movement cropped up here. In British India, politics had emerged on the basis of the Hindu-Muslim conflict and partition took place. After partition, Muslims became the majority here and power came to their hands. So the basis on which politics had emerged before partition, no longer existed. The Hindu-Muslim conflict was no longer there. But a new conflict emerged in the new state. There will always be conflicts in society. But what was this new conflict? An exploitative class emerged in West Pakistan, ruling over East Pakistan. They began to exploit East Pakistan and the assault on the language was an example. There was one thousand miles between the two wings of Pakistan, a difference in language and culture. Overall, the conflict that had emerged was the conflict between East Pakistan and West Pakistan, Bengalis and non-Bengalis.

This may not have been clear in 1947-48, but after 1947, politics gradually emerged, centering on this conflict. As this conflict grew, all sorts of movements sprung up in the sixties. I wrote about the history of Bangladesh in a book called Emergence of Bangladesh. No one has written on Pakistan's history quite in that manner. In this book I serially wrote about Pakistan's history, from the people's viewpoint. Many have written, but you will find those fractured, scattered, disconnected. I have given that connection. It shows that the change in conflict of 1947 led at one point to the Language Movement. More important than the influence of the Language Movement, is how that conflict grew and led to the Language Movement and the other movements. In the fifties and sixties, the students, intellectuals and cultural activists had large movements. It was our friends in university of those times who later went on to become renowned litterateurs, writers, bureaucrats and so on.

The movement in the beginning had been political. Then came the cultural movement. In the sixties too there was a cultural movement. In 1962 there was the students' movement. Throughout the sixties there was the student movement, peasants movement, workers movement, etc, which led to a collective outburst in the 1969 mass uprising. All of this was the result of the East Pakistan-West Pakistan conflict. The 1969 mass uprising was an advance rehearsal for 1971. But even in 1969 no one realised that within two years Bangladesh would be independent. But the nature of the conflicts was such that 1971 happened. That is why in Emergence of Bangladesh, I end the narrative with the 25-26 March crackdown. That is when Bangladesh emerged. After that is a different history.