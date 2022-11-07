We have lacking in commitment to journalism

But the government is claiming the freedom of news media in the country for increasing the number of newspapers or televisions
The issue of independence is relative. The news media is not able to expose the information properly, that is the main thing. If I read Bangkok Post or South China Post in the morning, I see they are raising the questions strongly amid the authoritarian rule. Whether we are able to do journalism properly or willing to do is more important than the independence. I think pressures by the state and the government are there on journalists in the developed countries too. For example, former US president Donald Trump expelled many journalists from White House. The journalists reestablished their right after going to the court. Despite various limitations, our predecessors played very important role.
That means you want to say the main obstacle of independent journalism is not from outside, from inside?
I say the news media that came into being after nineties, there is a big difference in their thinking than the earlier news media. The objective of the newspapers published now is quite different from the past. I am willing to emphasise on the capacity rather than the courage. That is not for the case only for news media that is also applicable for other sectors including education. Many universities have been established, but they cannot generate skilled workforce. The way to overcome this situation is back to basic journalism. Journalism will not advance if there is something else in my mindset instead of journalism. There are various obstacles including Digital Security Act. More than that I think our mental obstacles are bigger. In many cases we ourselves make self-censorship. There were legal obstacles in the past too. I will say many of us are not doing journalism heart and soul despite increasing the number of media. So the quality is not improving. There is a lack of commitment to the profession.
What is the Editors Council doing as the government has initiated a move to formulate a number of laws including the Digital Security Act?
The Editors Council is protesting against each issue. The government didn't make so many laws on other issues it did or initiated to do for news media. The concern we expressed on behalf of the Editors Council over the Digital Security Act ultimately that proved true. Misuse of the law was not stopped despite assurance from the law minister. Many sections of Digital Security Act are not bailable. This is a law of repression. For example, something conflicting with the law of the state happened while discharging the duties of journalism profession. Why he will not get bail for that? The beauty of our constitution is the recognition of fundamental rights of the citizens. That right has been curbed by the Digital Security Act.
How much freedom do you enjoy as an editor? Can you say and write what do you think?
There is a scope of courageous journalism in Bangladesh if authenticity of information can be ensured. Any obstacle can be faced with correct information. Again, if you say enjoying hundred per cent freedom that is also not true.
How far the Editors Council is able to play effective role?
The Editors' Council started out in 2013 when the government was preparing for formulating the Digital Security Act. We considered that this would be a threat for newspaper and journalism. Our success is what we said as an organisation all the people in the country are now saying that. This is also being widely criticised outside the country. The government ministers are also admitting its weakness and flaws.
What is the future of print media? The circulation of print media has decreased in all countries including Bangladesh.
We would know newspaper as mass media 20 years ago. It is now an age of digital. Those of us work in print media have to admit the reality. People's interest for news has not decreased. Youths are running after the digital platform. So the mainstream news media has to give priority on online, audio and video. Social media is a global reality and shaken the mainstream media. So we have to achieve much more capacity. As scope for expressing opinions has increased, the extent of surveillance has also increased. The news media has to survived amid this and the communication with readers have to be increased.
Prothom Alo marks its 24th anniversary on 4 November. How do you view its success and failure?
As the strength of Prothom Alo is big, the challenge is also big. Prothom Alo has brought about a big change in journalism. Earlier, youths while doing politics would come to journalism profession as they wouldn't work in government jobs or banks. Creating a professional competition, Prothom Alo started its journey with new look in journalism. Talented university students from various departments started working in journalism profession. Main strength of Prothom Alo is its editor Matiur Rahman. We have not got such strong editor after independence. The contribution of Matiur Rahman is that he was able to attract skilled and meritorious youths in journalism. I might not be able to come to this position if I didn't work in Prothom Alo. I would not be able to learn many things of journalism. If I talk about the challenge of Prothom Alo, with the commitment Prothom Alo started its journey that must be maintained. No newspaper has completed a centenary in our region. The capacity of this newspaper of 24 years has to be raised so that it can complete one hundred years. The prospect and strength Prothom Alo created, that has to be kept on and take forward would a big challenge.