We have entered an era of political dynasticism

Prothom Alo :

The uprising created a significant public expectation for change. There was a Reform Commission and a Consensus Commission. Political parties also signed the July Charter. After the election, we saw the whole process being subject to the ruling party's desires. Why has this gap between public expectations, the interim government's reform processes, and the reform thinking of political parties been created?

Asif Mohammad Shahan: In an interview with Prothom Alo last year, I mentioned that our entire reform process has become elite-driven. Now what is the danger of an elite-driven reform process? At the beginning of the reform, attempts were made to gather opinions from the public. But when the consensus commission met to discuss the commission’s reports, neither the civic society, the government, nor the political parties tried to explain to the public what they were negotiating about. I place the blame for this failure less on political parties. I also blame the interim government and the civic society of Bangladesh that fought against a hegemonic regime.

An example can be the Upper House. The connection between the Upper House or its formation with the problems of people’s lives was not explained to them. It was not explained what changes would occur in their lives if the Anti-Corruption Commission or the Human Rights Commission became independent, or if there was police reform. As a result, people did not find their ownership in the reform process. If active ownership of the reform process could have been established among the people, they could now create pressure on political parties. Since people were excluded from the reform process, it ultimately became a matter of negotiation among political parties. At this stage, many believed that political parties would eventually reach a point considering the welfare of the people. This never happens. Every political party holds onto whatever is beneficial to them.

BNP knew that if they went to the elections, they would come to power and then they could arrange the reform in their way. BNP also knew that they could if they wanted to, derail the entire process. This is the strength of BNP in negotiations. As a result, there was an unequal negotiation here. There was no reason for the others to match up with the BNP in this unequal negotiation. The way to bring equality to this unequal negotiation was through the active participation of the people. Since people were not given ownership in the reform process, it became more advantageous for the BNP.

When the interim government at the end tried to establish some matters like the referendum question, BNP from their position tried to manipulate it. BNP said very clearly that they agreed at that time so that no trouble arises during the election. Now whether there was any plan by the interim government or other political parties to prevent this from happening — we have not seen any example of it.

In essence, when people are excluded from an elite-driven reform process, it becomes merely a test of the political parties’ strength. In this strength test, the victorious BNP interpreted and analysed the reform in their own way. Political parties do not have the power to challenge the BNP's interpretation.

Again, BNP has managed to establish itself as a political party that can ultimately provide political stability in an unstable situation. To maintain this stability, civic society is not challenging whatever BNP is doing. When ordinances are being interpreted differently, or several aspects of the July Charter are being ignored, a sort of mild criticism is seen from the citizen society.