Attempt to ban BNP won't be successful: Zainul Abedin

Prothom Alo :
Awami League leaders are delivering statements terming BNP an 'illegal and terrorist' party. For this, some people think BNP may be banned. What do you think?
Such attitudes and activities are against the constitution and the rule of law. The government is heading towards a one-party rule for a long time. As part of it, the government may try to ban BNP. But they would not be successful due to the resistance of the people.
Prothom Alo :
BNP leaders are being convicted one after another. Are you worried over this?
BNP leaders and activists were being convicted intentionally before the incident of 28 October. The speed of conviction increased after the BNP's grand rally was foiled on 28 October. BNP leaders and activists are being convicted in fictitious cases and without the statements of witnesses. Even incidents of convicting deceased people have taken place. This proves these are totally political.
Prothom Alo :
Do you feel the risk of convicting top BNP leaders in this trend?
The government's first target was to split BNP. They have utterly failed in that move. Now they can try to convict the top leaders. A minister of the government himself in an interview said BNP leaders were released if the party joined the election. The government would try to take revenge as BNP didn't join the election. But that will not be acceptable to the people.
Prothom Alo :
BNP has been launching a movement seeking the resignation of the government. Ignoring that, Awami League is close to holding the election. Do you see any hope about your demand?
Our demand has been turned into a mass demand. People are vocal for voting rights. Meanwhile, this election has been established as the election of seat-sharing. This has now become an election of declaration. As, on the day of withdrawing nomination paper, it has been determined how many seats Awami League, Jatiya Party and 14 parties will get. There is no necessity of voting.
Prothom Alo :
What is the future of BNP's movement if the election is held?
This is not a movement of BNP alone. This has been a movement of general people. People will determine the future strategy.
Prothom Alo :
You are boycotting the court. Is this symbolic?
This is not symbolic, this is an effective movement. Meanwhile, neutral lawyers are joining the movement. This is a movement of restoring voting right. So, all the people are with it.
Prothom Alo :
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader repeatedly said BNP is conspiring to kill candidates and important persons. How do you view this?
These are meaningless political statements. BNP has been launching non-violent movement. BNP does do the politics of destruction. There is news that Awami League men have died in different places while making bombs. When Chhatra League men are detained while making bomb, it is being said they do BNP. These are the government's planned propaganda.
Prothom Alo :
It is clear that Awami League will form government after 7 January election. Will you be able to force that government to resign or the government will complete its tenure?
The people will settle everything. The government is saying it is an election of festivity. The people are seeing they are involved in violence. They will be involved in the violence on the voting day too. The people have no ties with them. As a result, the people will take the next decision.
Prothom Alo :
Of two top BNP leaders, Khaleda Zia is sick, Tarique Rahman is abroad. Other top leaders are in jail. Are you suffering from leadership crisis?
The government illegally sent the senior leaders to jail to create crisis in BNP. But the movement of BNP has not been stopped. The movement of BNP has turned into a movement of people. So the government's plan will not be successful.
*This interview, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam