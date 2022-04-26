I will forget everything if the playground is saved

The construction of the boundary wall for the construction of the building began in the beginning of this month. Piling works also has started. After this, all the women of the locality joined the movement in unison to protect the ground where their children play. We protested by filling up the holes for the pilings. Still when police began the construction work forcefully, I appeared on social media live to register the protest. Being an insignificant person, I had no other alternative.

As a last resort I appealed to the people to protect the ground. Immediately after that police picked me up from my home at around 9:30am. They kept me in a lock-up first. I was a bit tense as my son was alone at home. I was walking to and fro inside the lock-up. I requested a constable to switch on the fan in the lock-up. They then took me to a room and said, “There is a fan here. You sit here.”

Just a few minutes after I saw police detained my young son. They did not give us any chance to speak. They kept my son in lock-up and me in a different room. I was tense for my son the most. I also thought, can’t I protect the ground?