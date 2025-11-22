‘Dhaka has no open spaces where people can take shelter during earthquake’

Prothom Alo :

Adil Muhammad Khan: There is an acute shortage of safe and open spaces in Dhaka where the public can take shelter during major disasters such as today’s earthquake. When frightened people rush outside looking for somewhere safe or open to gather, in most areas they simply do not find such spaces available.

Dhaka has developed and expanded in such a way that most neighbourhoods no longer have any vacant land. Whatever open spaces once existed have gradually been converted. As a result, during earthquakes or major emergencies, most areas lack the open spaces where people could gather safely.

According to basic principles of urban planning, every area should have a playground or open space within walking distance. These locations can function as community spaces during disasters.

According to primary urban-planning guidelines, every resident should have access to an open space, green space or park within 500 to 800 metres. In a densely populated city like Dhaka, this distance should certainly not exceed 500 metres.