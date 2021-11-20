‘If we don't invest in childhood, we lose all opportunities to ensure economic growth’

As a child journalist, I have seen while working that a major reason for many children not going to school or dropping out from school is that they have to provide for their families. At the same time, living in Dhaka, I see many children my age who live on the streets. I would like to hear from you about these two issues: what can UNICEF and the government do more for them?

The number of children living on the streets you see every day is overwhelming. They clearly need assistance from the government and organizations like UNICEF. There are millions of children living and working on the streets in Bangladesh – you see them on the way to the office, on your way to school.

There are a number of things we need to do. We have to be conscious of the issues beneath the waves – the issues that we don't see. Yes, there is poverty, but that is not the only issue here. I think children living on the streets is often a symptom of other issues. This is a symptom of breakdown of families, often due to violence, which is an issue in communities here. That has a huge impact on why children are on the streets. Many of them had to leave very unhappy households. We know many of them are living on the streets because they had to drop out of schools. We need to do all we can to ensure that children who have dropped out of school can continue to learn, and to address the reasons for school drop out to begin with.

We also need to address the issue of violence against children and not be afraid to talk about it. People talk about the need for strict discipline. Yes, it is important to have discipline, but there is a difference between violence and discipline.

We are working with the government to ensure that we understand the multi-dimensional elements of the issue. There are no simple solutions. We are looking at this as a holistic issue.

I also think it is important to ensure that children know that they can get help. There is a government helpline – 1098 – which is supported by UNICEF and the Department of Social Services. It is staffed and children who call do get support. More children need to know about this helpline.