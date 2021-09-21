'Implementation of new curriculum to be a big challenge'

We heard education was better during the British rule. During Bangladesh period many say education was better during the Pakistan regime. What is the condition of our education now?

With the passage of time, the quality of our education is improving. It seems to be a wonder. Curriculum is the main thing to understand education. Three phases need to be known to understand curriculum. The first one is intention -- how we want to see of our education system. The second one is implementation or its application in the classroom. The third one is what the students are obtaining.

Quality education is being ensured when there is less gap between gains and intention. I must say the quality of our education is increasing at the intention level. If knowledge and skill are taken into consideration, the difference between the previous generation and the current generation can be realised easily. The dimension of knowledge of students now is better than the former students. In the past students would memorise everything. Now their thinking capacity is increasing. Teaching in the classroom is now better than in the past. Learning is becoming participatory now. Group work is taking place and ICT is being used.