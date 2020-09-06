‘Implementing the education policy lacks commitment, not funds’

It was extremely important to have an education act in order to implement the education policy. It was required to ensure transparency and accountability in the overall education sector and also to ensure punishment of those indulging in corruption and irregularities. It is very unfortunate that those who worked on this law had no idea about education laws, education curriculum or education policy. They just made a hotchpotch of it all. It is very unfortunate that the draft of this law was sent back several times by the cabinet. The education ministry has just being going round in circles for the last 10 years with this law.

There is another reason why this law hasn’t come through and that is because of certain powerful quarters involved in the sector. There are influential elements involved in note guides, coaching centres, English medium schools and other sectors that put pressure on the government. I feel that is another major reason for the law not coming into being.