'Increase in Covid transmission means increase in deaths'

What are guidelines to follow in the prevailing circumstances? What are the factors people should be careful about?

Firstly, the health department keeps in contact with those who have contracted Covid and gives them guidelines to follow. They must follow those instructions. Covid patients must be strictly kept in isolation so they cannot infect others.

Secondly, many people are not getting tested despite showing symptoms of Covid and are roaming around freely. So people are getting infected from unknown sources. If anyone has symptoms, testing is a must. If infected, isolation is a must.

Thirdly, there must be no gatherings in closed spaces. If this is required for the sake of medical treatment or any other services or for any other reason, the doors and the windows must be kept open. And everyone must wear masks. One third of the space’s capacity is to be occupied, that is only one third of the people it can accommodate must be allowed and it must be managed in a way that no one stays for more than 15 minutes in the place. The door knobs and other places that are normally touched must be regularly sanitised.

Fourthly, public transport cannot be filled to passenger capacity. If necessary, the government can pay the transport owners compensation. And all passengers must wear masks.