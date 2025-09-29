No legal bar to visit Afghanistan

Prothom Alo :

Prothom Alo: Why did you suddenly go to Afghanistan, and who arranged it?

Mamunul Haque: There is a UK-based organisation called ‘Prosper Afghanistan.’ Most of its responsible members are of Bangladeshi origin. They work on human rights in various countries, particularly providing legal and humanitarian support to Muslims in distress. As a war-torn country, Afghanistan is of special interest to them.

Accordingly, they organise visits with different delegations. They have already brought two delegations of Islamic scholars from London. Their third project was to bring a delegation of Ulema from Bangladesh. In that context, they contacted us.

We said that if the visit was conducted properly and legally, without any issues, there would be no problem in going. Then they formed a delegate from our side and coordinated with the Afghan government. The processing was done with approval from their Ministry of Home Affairs.