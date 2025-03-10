Does the legitimacy of the government depend solely on mobs?

Prothom Alo :

If we consider the history of the last 75 years, we will see that the people of this country have had the scope of major change at least four times, including 2024. In 1947, 1971 and 1990—each time we lost the opportunity. Seven months have passed since the July uprising. In terms of the overall situation, how much do you think our political parties and the interim government have been able to learn from history?

Asif Mohammad Shahan: The first question is, who are the actors here? If we consider the interim government as the first actor, then the government's job is to implement the hopes and aspirations of the July uprising. The second actor is the political parties. Without their help or opinion, the government cannot implement those hopes and aspirations. There is a major problem here.

What the political parties want and how much they want is not clear. We don’t see any consensus on the issue of reforms yet. Instead, the discussion is being framed in a binary of election versus reform. In this case, we may blame the political parties, but it is natural for them to want to come to power. Now, the interim government is responsible for controlling this desire and forging understanding, but they are not fully able to do so.

The extent to which reforms will happen depends on how well the interim government performs its responsibilities. If they successfully ensure people’s safety, stop mob violence, and stabilise the economy, the government would have more time for reforms, and discussions on their logic would also increase. But as the government is showing more failure in these areas, people are thinking that there’s no need for anything else and that the elections should take place now. The political parties are benefiting from this.

In short, the political parties are acting according to their expectations, and the interim government is unable to properly perform the responsibilities entrusted with them. From both of these aspects, I think we have fallen into a lot of uncertainty. If I talk about learning from history, neither the political parties nor the interim government is displaying intelligence.