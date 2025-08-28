Vote of female halls, Jagannath Hall, non-residential students will be deciding factor: Kader

Prothom Alo :

Abdul Kader: Female students are talking about the rise of moral policing on campus. They want relief from this. Many students are traumatised after facing harassment from vagrants and mentally unstable people on campus.

There’s also fear among students that cultures of ‘gono room-guest room’ might return. Some also mentioned facing harassment from certain teachers. Students want a place of trust and security. We want to create that environment.

We want to address these concerns, but this can only be implemented if the right representatives are elected. Some people, who remained in hiding before, are now suddenly claiming to stand by the students.