Vote of female halls, Jagannath Hall, non-residential students will be deciding factor: Kader

How are students responding to your campaign?
Abdul Kader: After the July mass uprising, we did not abandon the students. We are getting very positive response because of our bond with them. We are going to the students, and they are sharing their concerns with us.
What kinds of concerns are students raising?
Abdul Kader: Female students are talking about the rise of moral policing on campus. They want relief from this. Many students are traumatised after facing harassment from vagrants and mentally unstable people on campus.
There’s also fear among students that cultures of ‘gono room-guest room’ might return. Some also mentioned facing harassment from certain teachers. Students want a place of trust and security. We want to create that environment.
We want to address these concerns, but this can only be implemented if the right representatives are elected. Some people, who remained in hiding before, are now suddenly claiming to stand by the students.
Some leaders of the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad are running as independent candidates in DUCSU, and some even resigned from the organisation. Why?
Abdul Kader: Our organisation was formed with the leaders of the July mass uprising. Many who had not previously been in any political group joined us. Everyone in our organisation wants to fulfill their sense of responsibility. But since the DUCSU panel can only have 28 members, we could not accommodate everyone.
So, strategically, we decided that those who couldn’t be included in our panel could contest as independents. This gives them a chance to win based on their own strength. We kept this democratic space open.
Some see this as an internal conflict within your organisation.
Abdul Kader: Everyone has their own audience and way of thinking. Having multiple candidates might have some impact overall, but it won’t be a major one. Our relationship with those running independently remains normal.
What strategies are you taking to win student votes?
Abdul Kader: We are addressing students’ concerns, such a fear the return of gono rooms and guest room culture. We are talking about how student politics should be structured on campus and what kind of role teachers’ politics should play. We want to uphold the spirit of freedom and the Liberation War. We are proposing to work to build a research-oriented university.
One of the main obstacles is that we are held hostage for a single seat in dormitories. To solve this, we are advocating “One Student, One Seat.” We are proposing a management cell to improve food quality so students can have healthy meals. We also suggested a “One Card, All Services” system to address student issues. We want to put an end to administrative harassment and abuse.
One of our teams has worked on the ground level for a week, engaging with female halls, the Faculty of Science, hall areas, and non-residential students to understand their problems. Their demands will be reflected in our manifesto. When it comes to votes, five halls of female students, Jagannath Hall, and non-residential students will be the key deciding factors this time.
How confident are you about victory?
Abdul Kader: Students have found us by their side in the past, and they will continue to find us there in the future. Standing by the students consistently is our strength. We are confident to win full panel, insha Allah.
Thank you.
Abdul Kader: Thank you too.