'It is hard to believe the Taliban have changed'

Actually this change in Afghanistan was inevitable. History shows us that foreign powers could never remain long in Afghanistan. No one can stay there for an extended period because of forces , both within the country and outside. The thoughts about forming a nation state in a country like Afghanistan, and the present state system that we see, are very different. It is very difficult to develop a nation state there. Many were well aware that it would not be possible to build up a nation there based on the liberal concept to which the US is accustomed. Zahir Shah could not do this, nor could Amanullah, nor even the Russians during the Soviet era.

Neighbouring Pakistan always has had a significant role in Afghanistan. Iran is a neighbour too, but there is the Shia-Sunni divide. The Pashtun-populated Afghanistan has more affinity with Pakistan. The US and other western quarters from the very outset had the misconception that a nation state could be formed, comprising the ethnic minorities of Afghanistan, with the exclusion of the Pashtuns. They realised their mistake seven or eight years ago and began reaching out to the Taliban, though the negotiations only grew strong over the past two years.

The US realised they would have to relinquish power to the Taliban. However, they wanted to hand power over to the 'good Taliban'. That was their mistake. What scope is there to discern between the 'good Taliban' and the 'bad Taliban'? The Taliban have been proving their nature down the ages. The Pashtuns descended from the hills to drive Zahir Shah out. I feel that the mindset they have nurtured for hundreds of years, has not changed an iota. So it is hard to believe that the Taliban have changed or will change.