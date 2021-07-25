‘It is not impossible to recover the dues of the returned migrants’

On the way from Libya to Europe, 17 Bangladeshis drowned and died when their boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia. In the past too, many such Bangladeshis have died at sea. Many have been rescued and kept in the care of Red Cross. How can they be rescued and brought back home?

Another 17 young Bangladeshis lost their lives in their efforts to fulfill their dreams of going to Europe. Another 380 persons, including Bangladeshi nationals, were rescued and handed over to the Red Cross. They have been quarantined after undergoing Covid tests. According to IOM, from January to May this year, 760 migrants have died at sea. To bring back the survivors, first the embassies have to ascertain the nationality of the migrants. Then they must approach international agencies such as IOM or UNHCR for assistance. But first and foremost, it must be determined how many of them actually want to return. In the past it has been seen that many of them were imprisoned upon return to the country. Before bringing them back, it must be ensured that they won’t be sent to jail when they return.