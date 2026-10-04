Extreme inequality and jobless growth bound to create instability

Prothom Alo :

Mohammad Abdur Razzaque: There has been some improvement in certain areas of the economy, but the foundation of stability is still weak. The foreign currency reserves have increased, the exchange rate has remained relatively stable, and remittances are helping to manage the external sector pressures. Thus, some risks have decreased, but the structural weaknesses of the economy persist.

People's purchasing power and savings have decreased due to long-term inflation. The investment situation remains weak. ADB has reduced its GDP growth forecast for the fiscal year 2026-27 from 4.5 per cent to 4 per cent.

Statistics on overall savings are also concerning. According to BBS data, domestic savings have decreased from about 25. 8 per cent of GDP to 21. 4 per cent between the fiscal years 2022-23 to 2025-26, and national savings have fallen from nearly 30 per cent to 26.9 per cent.

There is also pressure in the government's income and expenditure calculations. Since revenue collection does not cover the necessary expenses, dependence on bank loans is required. There is a plan to take about Tk 300 billion in net loans from October to December. If liquidity remains adequate in banks and private sector credit demand is weak, its immediate impact may be limited. However, if this dependence becomes prolonged, interest expenses will increase, opportunities for spending on essential public services will decrease, and if private investment starts to return, pressure may build on its financing.

However, conflict in the Middle East, rising fuel prices, and uncertainties in international trade have increased import costs and production costs, making the work of restoring stability challenging. My assessment is that there has been some improvement, but visible results in controlling inflation, revenue collection, and banking reforms are now necessary to turn it into sustainable stability.