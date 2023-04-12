Future to be bleak if election isn't free and fair: Jahangir Alam

Challenge is always tough. I have received justice from the party and it has given me another chance to get involved with the party politics. I have been suspended from the mayoral post following the allegations of three people. None of those who brought the allegations are citizens of Gazipur. Appearing before the investigation committee formed by the local government ministry, the three people said they did not file any such allegation; their names were used.

I was suspended based on such an anonymous letter. There are 66,000 elected people’s representatives across the country under the local government ministry. What could be the meaning of doing something like that (suspending) by the ministry? Then what is the necessity of keeping a chair for the people’s representatives? Let the administration do the task of people’s representatives. What is the necessity of arranging vote? Where would I go to seek justice amid this dramatic voting and cheating with people?

The country achieved independence in just nine months but the ministry could not prove an allegation received through anonymous letter in 16 months. Many people are involved with such illegal activities maybe in exchange of money or in exchange of power.

Those who provided misinformation to the prime minister should face trial. I believe they will be brought to book a day. I’m in the middle of a struggle now. A fight between truth and falsehood is going on. Many people support illegal activities in the name of remaining neutral.