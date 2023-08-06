It will take a few years to market the dengue vaccines

There are around 3,500 mosquito species in the world and one fourth of them are Aedes. We have found 126 species of mosquitoes in Bangladesh. Among them there are 26 species of Aedes. But two of the species among them - Aedes Aegypti and Aedes Albopictus carry dengue virus and infect human beings. The density of Aedes mosquitoes depends on favourable conditions such as precipitation. The density of this mosquito does not remain the same throughout the year. By using BG Sentinel (a kind of trap) over the last three months we found 2-10 per cent aedes mosquitoes on a weekly basis during our small scale survey.

Dengue is not inevitable if Aedes mosquito bites. In our own laboratory the germ of dengue was found up to 80 per cent in the salivary gland of Aedes Aegypti. But normally in the natural environment this rate is much lower. For example, in India the infection rate was around 18 per cent, in Singapore seven and in Indonesia less than one per cent. The Aedes mosquito may uptake the blood of more than one person. So, the chances of one affected mosquito biting several persons remain.