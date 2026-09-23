If we correct the mistakes, hilsa will return

Abdul Wahab: The surge began in 2016, when hilsa production reached 396,000 tonnes. After that, production increased by 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes each financial year. In 2018, a joint team of Malaysian and Bangladeshi scientists conducted a survey on the maximum sustainable fish production in the country’s rivers and sea.

We concluded that Bangladesh could harvest 600,000 tonnes of hilsa annually while remaining within the limits of sustainable production. However, taking a somewhat conservative approach, we said production would remain at around 550,000 tonnes, give or take. But we are now seeing the opposite picture.

The rising price of hilsa and the shrinking size of the fish have different implications. Higher prices indicate that supply is declining, while smaller fish indicate that the number and stocks of hilsa are on a downward trend.

At one point, we described Bangladesh as a global role model for the recovery of hilsa and river fish. That was because both the number and size of hilsa had increased. I believe the current problem is temporary. If we can identify the mistakes and take prompt action, hilsa will return.