Govt should not take people's support for granted

Hossain Zillur Rahman: This must be considered as an unprecedented event in the history of Bangladesh. It was expected in one sense and it was unexpected in another sense. The past 15 years, especially the last 10 years, will have to be seen differently in the 53 years of the history of Bangladesh. The trend of progress of Bangladesh was generally effective, that fundamentally went in the opposite direction during the last 10 years of Sheikh Hasina’s rule. People have a self-dignity, but we saw that none has it due to grandiose of development and misleading campaigns. Killing, enforced disappearance, fictitious cases and torture became a daily phenomenon. Torture is carried out using state mechanisms and victims had to carry the immense sufferings of insults on roads. No rules for state mechanisms existed. People could no longer bear it, but they had been tolerating this silently. Overall, the dignity of everyone was hurt. Sufferings of people had been mocked. Such a situation could not last that long. So, this change was expected in that sense.

On the other hand, it was unexpected because the political opponents or the forces that were supposed to bring this change had not been successful after many attempts. We have seen the scenario of these attempts and failures throughout 2023. Finally, students could do it and the main reason for their success was that they could involve people from all walks of life in that movement. The sacrifice of Abu Sayeed and many others broke the fear that had tamed the people this long. This physiological overcome of breaking the fear ousted the government. People got involved in the student movement. So, it was understood the government had been in the house of card this long. In fact, the rule of Sheikh Hasina had lasted on the power of police. The rapid deterioration of this police structure led to the swift fall of the government.