'Korea and Bangladesh have developed strong ties of cooperation over the past five decades'

This year marks the 49th anniversary of Korea's recognition of Bangladesh. How do you assess the bilateral ties of Dhaka and Seoul during the period?

Before Korea and Bangladesh established diplomatic relations 48 years ago on 18 December 1973, Korea recognised the newly independent Bangladesh on 12 May 1972. Taking this opportunity, I would like to share with you a photo of the official letter by Korean Foreign Minister dated 12 May 1972 declaring Korea’s recognition of Bangladesh.

During the past five decades the two countries have developed and enjoyed strong ties and partnership in every aspect and every field of cooperation.

Bilateral trade steadily increased and reached one billion US dollars in 2008 when Korea started providing duty-free and quota-free access to most Bangladesh products. Korea has been a major source of FDI in Bangladesh becoming the fifth largest investor as of the end of 2020 with an FDI stock of 1.2 billion US dollars after US, UK, the Netherlands and Singapore, according to the Bangladesh Bank. Korea is the first and largest FDI investor in the RMG sector, playing a key role in the development of the country’s RMG industry.

In terms of ODA, Bangladesh is Korea’s priority partner country and the third largest recipient of ODA with a total volume of 790 million US dollars between 1987 and 2019. Infrastructure is another area where the two countries have developed close ties in recent years which has led to the launch of the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) platform between the two governments in 2019. People-to people and cultural exchanges also played an important role in the strengthening of our bilateral ties. Currently there are around 20,000 Bangladeshi people living in Korea, most of whom are expatriate workers and their families. Also among them are about 1,500 Bangladeshi students pursuing higher education in Korean universities. The remittance from the expatriate workers is over 1 billion US dollars, making Korea the 12th largest origin of remittances.

The continued robust economic growth of the two countries in the past decades has provided fertile ground for the strengthening of bilateral relations. However, the level of cooperation between our two countries is still below its potential. Bilateral trade volume remains at a level similar to that of 10 years ago. There is enormous potential still untapped and it is my goal and responsibility to take the current relationship to a higher level. I am working closely with my counterparts in the Bangladesh government to this end, especially towards our diplomatic golden jubilee in two years.